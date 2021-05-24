Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) to report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.02. Southern Copper posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 217.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $7.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

Southern Copper stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,174. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,331,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 125.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

