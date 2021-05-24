Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Trims Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $456.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.22 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $430.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.