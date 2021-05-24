Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 252 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $2,342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after buying an additional 749,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,481. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELS. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

