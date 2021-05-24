Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 0.3% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,737 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,408 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWK traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.03. 1,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.72. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.87 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

