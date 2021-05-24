Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock remained flat at $$74.44 on Monday. 18,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,738,302. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.03.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

