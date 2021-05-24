Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,647 Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPSC. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $33.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $34.29.

