Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Head to Head Comparison

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and WCF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 23.80% 12.40% 1.18% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.55 $8.94 million N/A N/A WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 4.03 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates eight branches offices, including four branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, three branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and a loan production offices in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. The company also invests in investment securities. WCF Bancorp, Inc. conducts its operations from two offices located in Webster City, Iowa and Independence, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

