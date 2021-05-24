Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.780-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.82 million.

NYSE SHC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 680,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,635. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

SHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.77.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

