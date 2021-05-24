Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Financial Contrast

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and Sotera Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sotera Health 0 0 10 0 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 705.37%. Sotera Health has a consensus price target of $32.15, suggesting a potential upside of 35.03%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Sotera Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Sotera Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$8.15 million ($1.36) -1.10 Sotera Health $818.16 million 8.23 -$38.62 million $0.38 62.66

Caladrius Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sotera Health. Caladrius Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sotera Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Sotera Health shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences N/A -43.31% -40.14% Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sotera Health beats Caladrius Biosciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

