Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $789,084 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 246,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,232. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.