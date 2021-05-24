Smith Asset Management Group LP Takes $284,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $4,151,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after buying an additional 676,689 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 158,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after buying an additional 25,561 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

TSM opened at $111.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $580.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day moving average of $115.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.61 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

