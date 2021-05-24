Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 4,569 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,577,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $205.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.68. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

