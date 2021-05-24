Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 13,352 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,352 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atkore by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 70,904 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth about $2,088,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atkore alerts:

ATKR stock opened at $76.87 on Monday. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.48.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The company had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Insiders sold a total of 15,626 shares of company stock worth $1,286,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.