Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 12,944 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $702,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $132.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

