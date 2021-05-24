Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $46,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 99.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205,412 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 584.9% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Allstate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL opened at $137.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $139.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.