Smith Asset Management Group LP Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $77.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.78. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $77.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

