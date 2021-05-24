Smith Asset Management Group LP Cuts Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Maximus were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $90.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.11 and its 200 day moving average is $81.50. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

MMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,927,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.