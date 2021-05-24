Smith Asset Management Group LP Buys New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,688 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $40.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock worth $75,294,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

