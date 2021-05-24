Smith Asset Management Group LP Buys 640 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 514,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 45,724 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Investec raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $72.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 0.46. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $50.09 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

