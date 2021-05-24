Smith Asset Management Group LP Acquires New Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.68.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

