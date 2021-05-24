Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.92

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 4593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on EM. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

