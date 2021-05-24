Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $23.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its target price decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SKLZ. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Skillz has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of -37.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

