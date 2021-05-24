Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of SVM opened at $6.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,288,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,733,000 after buying an additional 1,211,527 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,556,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,907 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,793,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 359,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 350,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 334,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.