Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target Raised to C$7.75

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SVM. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $6.12 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 24.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 350,657 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

