Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBTX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silverback Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $28.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $982.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.49. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,377,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,780,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,159,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,657,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $882,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

