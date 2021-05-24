Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,945,000 after buying an additional 260,809 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after buying an additional 470,863 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after purchasing an additional 518,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $62.63.

