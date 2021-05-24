Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $62.86 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $56.92 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.