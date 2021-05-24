Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $115,000.

BATS MEAR opened at $50.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

