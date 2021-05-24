Sigma Planning Corp Buys 20,305 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,530,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,406,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,466,000 after purchasing an additional 393,895 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,349,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 307,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 576.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 336,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT opened at $38.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

