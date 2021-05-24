Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Director Paula Jourdain Coleman Sells 4,000 Shares

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total value of C$63,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,833,602.

Paula Jourdain Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total value of C$57,374.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90.

TSE SIA opened at C$16.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.87. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of C$8.85 and a one year high of C$16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$168.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently -528.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIA shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.48.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

