Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

GCTAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $32.37 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

