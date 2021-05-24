SHPING Market Capitalization Tops $1.79 Million (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 154.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 24th. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $47,278.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 44.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 129% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00066514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00017219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.39 or 0.00994654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.83 or 0.10926825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00085804 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,108,179 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

