Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Gap Down to $7.47

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.30. Shift Technologies shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 27,200 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $547.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

