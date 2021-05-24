Shield Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $899,899.23 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00010398 BTC on exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $899,899.23 and approximately $1.95 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 36% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00055100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00416804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00182393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.76 or 0.00861063 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.