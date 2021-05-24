SENSO Hits Market Capitalization of $10.66 Million (SENSO)

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, SENSO has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SENSO has a market cap of $10.66 million and $519,338.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SENSO coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About SENSO

SENSO is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 5,915,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,241,334 coins. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SENSO is sensoriumxr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of Sensorium Galaxy. The corporation supplies Sensorium Galaxy with events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.Consisting of professionals from a wide-array of fields, Sensorium’s management team guarantees that the technological collaboration and strategic partnerships are always directed toward attainment of Sensorium’s most relevant contribution to the virtual reality landscape—to make it fully social. SENSO token is the in-platform currency of Sensorium Galaxy.ERC20 SENSO token drives all value transactions within Sensorium Galaxy, an alternate universe that is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza Yann Pissenem, and music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL owned by globally-acclaimed artists such as JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Daft Punk and others.Sensorium Galaxy will go live in H1 2021. The technology was first introduced to the public in 2019 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Sensorium expects to attract over 1,8 million users by the end of 2022 who would pay for access to the content exclusively with SENSO tokens. “

SENSO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SENSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SENSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SENSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

