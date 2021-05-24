SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.93. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Shares of SEIC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.89. The stock had a trading volume of 438,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,857. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.