SEEN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,027.00 (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. During the last week, SEEN has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.83 or 0.00012745 BTC on exchanges. SEEN has a market cap of $3.40 million and $13,027.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SEEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00064232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.04 or 0.00937583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,579.43 or 0.09452544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00084569 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.