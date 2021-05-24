SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will announce $45.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.02 million and the highest is $46.30 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $194.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.65 million to $195.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $216.50 million, with estimates ranging from $211.17 million to $220.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%.

SPNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

NASDAQ SPNE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. 107,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,694. The stock has a market cap of $702.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89. SeaSpine has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $22.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SeaSpine by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.