Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.93.

Shares of PHX opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.12. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 28,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,043.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 449,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,946. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,830,762 shares of company stock worth $3,804,652. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

