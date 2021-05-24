Scotiabank Raises ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$44.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE ATA opened at C$30.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.57. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$16.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

