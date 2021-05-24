Scotiabank Boosts ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to C$44.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATSAF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of ATSAF stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

