Scotiabank Boosts American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$5.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.22.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$4.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$350.35 million and a PE ratio of -4.23. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$4.70.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.