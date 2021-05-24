Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $865,000 Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

