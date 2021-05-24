Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,433 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 64,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $24.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

