Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 719 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.7% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

Shares of CBRL opened at $160.37 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.16 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.