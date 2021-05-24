Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,994.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,325 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $76.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $128.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

