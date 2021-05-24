Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,423 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEOH. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Methanex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEOH stock opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

