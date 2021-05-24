Scotia Capital Inc. Has $993,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Shares of CAG opened at $38.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

