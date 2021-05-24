Scotia Capital Inc. Has $933,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,413,000 after buying an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $318,658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,683,000 after buying an additional 38,397 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

McKesson stock opened at $202.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $139.76 and a 12 month high of $204.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.