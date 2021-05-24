Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $56,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,807 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,198,000.

SCHA stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,177. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.47.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

